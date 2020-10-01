Markets may edge higher; Reliance Industries, PNB, multiplex stocks in focus

Indian stocks are expected to edge higher on Thursday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for the benchmark share indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,067.93, adding 94.71 points or 0.25%. The Nifty was at 11,247.55, up 25.15 points or 0.22%.

Asian equities were set for a bouncy session after US stocks posted a second consecutive quarter of gains and safe-haven assets, including the dollar, were mixed.

Global investors spent the session digesting the rising number of covid-19 cases and a chaotic US presidential debate, while taking in better-than-expected US private jobs data on the last day of a volatile quarter.

Market participants were also digesting Tuesday’s contentious US presidential debate, where President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden talked over each other and traded insults as they sparred over the covid-19 pandemic, healthcare and the economy.

On Wall Street, the major indexes wrapped up September with their first monthly declines since March, when mandated shutdowns slammed the economy.

China’s stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will be closed October 1-8 for the Golden Week holiday. South Korea and Hong Kong markets are also closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.

US private equity firm Silver Lake's co-investors will be investing additional ₹1,875 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the firm said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday. This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in RRVL to ₹9,375 crore, which will translate into a 2.13% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. This latest investment puts the valuation of Reliance Retail at ₹4.2 lakh crore.

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Wednesday declared its exposure of ₹1,203.26 crore to Sintex Industries Ltd (SIL) as fraud.

Shareholders of Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday voted against the appointment managing director and chief executive Sunil Gurbaxani, the private sector lender said in a stock exchange filing.

Movie related stocks like PVR, Inox are likely to be in focus as the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday has allowed movie theatres to reopen with 50% capacity from 15 October in areas that fall outside containment zones. The SOPs (standard operating procedures) for the same will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In primary markets, two issues Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd will debut on stock exchanges today.

The dollar index fell 0.072%, with the euro up 0.07% to $1.1726.

US crude was last up 1.45% at $39.86 per barrel and Brent was at $40.95, down 0.19% on the day.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,887.35 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.18% to $1,884.10 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

