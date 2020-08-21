Markets may edge higher tracking gains in global peers; PNB, Oil India in focus

Indian stocks are likely to trade higher on Friday tracking positive cues from global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty also suggest a firm opening for the Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,220.39 down 394.40 points or 1.02% and the Nifty was at 11,312.20, down 96.20 points or 0.84%.

Asian equities gained in the early trade after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Fed's dour outlook on US economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P 500 index also completed its fastest recovery from a bear market this week, joining the Nasdaq in scaling new peaks despite signs that other parts of the US economy are still far away from pre-pandemic levels. A bull market has now been confirmed for the S&P 500.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and Divi’s Laboratories Ltd will replace Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in the Nifty 50 index as part of the National Stock Exchange’s semi-annual review of indices. The chnages will be effective from 25 September.

Oil India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coffee Day Enterprises and Kolte Developers are companies among others which will declare their June quarter results today.

The deadline for completion of Jet Airways (India) Ltd's insolvency resolution process, which was earlier extended till 21 August due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the covid-19 virus, will be extended further due to the pandemic.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited will make stock markets debut on Friday. The listing follows demerger of Max India into Advaita Allied Health Services Limited and healthcare business of Radiant Life Care Private Limited into Max Healthcare.

Gold prices rebounded overnight and after the US jobless data on demand for the safe-haven asset. Spot gold added 0.8% to $1,945.61 an ounce. US gold futures GCv1 settled down 1.2% to $1,946.50 an ounce.

Oil prices fell about 1%, meanwhile, as concerns mounted about excess crude supplies. The decline came after Reuters reported that some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known an OPEC+, would need to cut output by an extra 2.31 million barrels per day (bpd) to make up for recent oversupply.

OPEC+ had said on Wednesday the oil market recovery appeared to be slower than anticipated with growing risks of a prolonged second wave of the pandemic.

US crude futures settled down 0.8% at $42.58 per barrel. Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled at $44.90 per barrel, down 1%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

