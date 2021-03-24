Markets may edge lower on global pressure; Hero MotoCorp, telco stocks in focus

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be on the edge following weakness in global peers on Wednesday. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate Indian benchmark indices may see a weak start. On Tuesday the BSE Sensex ended at 50,051.44, up 280.15 points 0.56%. The Nifty closed at 14,814.75, up 78.35 points or 0.53%.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1, 2021, in order to partially offset the impact of higher commodity costs.

Bharti Airtel Ltd's Africa unit has signed a pact with Helios Towers Plc to sell 1,229 towers in Madagascar and Malawi for $108 million, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. Airtel Africa Plc will also build 195 sites across the two regions over the next three years for $11 million, which will be handed over to Helios Towers upon completion.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday said major banks and big telemarketers have failed to adopt the new SMS regulations, which have been rolled out to check spam messages and protect consumers from online frauds, despite multiple reminders.

In primary markets, Anupam Rasayam will make stock markets debut on Wednesday. The ₹760-crore issue was subscribed 44 times, in the price band of ₹553-555 per share.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 19/32 in price to yield 1.6153%, from 1.682% late on Monday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and US treasury secretary Janet Yellen spoke to Congress.

Crude oil futures tumbled more than 6% due to demand concerns amid a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Germany extended its lockdown to 18 April. A US health agency said the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with Oxford University may have included outdated information in its data, further fueling investor concerns over the recovery.

The US dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, weighing on gold prices. US manufacturing data was due later on Wednesday and Powell was expected to give the same prepared testimony to a Senate banking panel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

