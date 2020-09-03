Markets may extend consolidation on global support; Coal India in focus

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets are likely to extend consolidation on global support. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,086.03, adding 185.23 points or 0.48%. The Nifty closed at 11,535 up 64.75 points 0.56%.

Asian equities were higher on Thursday amid strong US economic data and the prospect of additional US stimulus, and broader gains on Wall Street.

Investors in Asia await readings on services activity in China and Japan. Analysts expect a continued expansion in China, and possibly a move out of contraction for Japan.

On Wall Street, the three major equity indexes moved higher, but gains were led by defensive sectors such as utilities as the high-flying tech sector paused.

Back home, the sharp discount in the proposed valuation of Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd has attracted the attention of the country’s insurance regulator, which has decided to seek more details of the transaction, according to a Mint report.

In March, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance agreed to sell its Max Life shares at ₹108 per share. A month later, Axis Bank agreed to increase its Max Life stake from 1% to 30% at ₹28.61, pricing the same shares at a steep discount.

IndusInd Bank will be in focus as the private sector lender on Wednesday approved the allotment of 4.76 crore shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIB) at ₹524 per equity share on a preferential basis, for an aggregate consideration of ₹2495.79 crore.

Coal India will be in focus as the miner, after market hours on Wednesday, posted a 55% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹2,079.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30 on the back of lower sales.

Ashok Leyland will be eyed as the company said it has ambitious plans for the electric vehicle (EV) segment in the short to medium term.

Meanwhile, India has sent in additional troops to secure the northern bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh as well as its eastern borders with China, digging into positions it controls along the undemarcated border while bracing for more possible Chinese intrusions.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies for the second straight day from lows of more than two years, while the euro pulled back from the key $1.20 level reached in the prior session.

The dollar index rose 0.454%, with the euro down 0.02% to $1.1851.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.03% versus the greenback at 106.22 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.335, down 0.01% on the day.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

