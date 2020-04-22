Markets may extend losses on weak cues from Asian peers; Reliance in focus

Indian stock markets are likely to extend losses in Wednesday’s trading session tracking weakness in Asian peers. Trends in the SGX Nifty suggest weak opening for Indian equity indices.

Asian stocks were dropped in the early deals as the floor fell out from under US crude prices, exposing the deep damage the covid-19 pandemic has had on global economic demand.

Skittish investors sought the safety of government debt and even dumped safe-haven gold as Brent oil futures plunged for a second day, fueled by a swelling global crude glut.

The collapse in US crude prices has given fresh urgency to bearish voices who say it sounds alarm bells for global growth and are bracing for a catastrophic collapse in asset prices as the covid-19 pandemic wrecks the world economy.

Earlier this week, the May US WTI futures contract crashed into negative pricing for the first time in history. In addition to massive oversupply concerns, analysts say the plunge also highlights the technical constraints the market faces in responding to shocks.

The Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.15% at 19,669.12 on Tuesday. The futures contract is down 2.64% from that close. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 1.31%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.67% to 23,018.88, the S&P 500 lost 3.07% to 2,736.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.48% to 8,263.23.

Back home, Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Platforms Limited and Facebook, Inc. on Tuesday, announced the signing of binding agreements for an investment of ₹43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms.

ICICI Bank Ltd disclosed its exposure to troubled Singapore-based oil trader Hin Leong Trading. It confirmed that the bank, in the normal course of its business, has exposure to the borrower group in question, is taking due steps to protect its interests, and will appropriately reflect the same in its financial statements, as it would do in respect of all its banking exposures.

Settlement of crude oil contracts at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) suffered a double whammy on Tuesday. One was the unprecedented crisis in international markets, where prices turned negative. The exchange also failed to arrive at a settlement price for its contract ended on 20 April. The two factors combined to have brokers staring at an estimated loss of ₹435 cror

Meanwhile, as the difficulties of restarting the US economy sank in, US Treasury yields tumbled, with the five-year note hitting a new record low on rising prices for bonds: one of the safest assets.

The US dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of currencies, as investors fled riskier assets for the world's most liquid currency while putting pressure on oil-linked currencies such as the Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar.

Investors face a worldwide supply glut that is expected to overwhelm demand for months or even years and current production cuts to offset that excess are nowhere near sufficient.

US crude recently rose 124.08% to $10.01 per barrel while Brent oil futures prices plunged again on Tuesday to $19.82, down 22.49% on the day, as panic extended to a second day. Both Saudi Arabia and Russia said on Tuesday they were ready to take extra measures to stabilize oil markets along with other producers, but they have not taken action yet.

Investors have become increasingly wary of the economic damage from sweeping lockdowns that have brought US business activity to a halt and sparked millions of layoffs.

(Reuters contributed to the story)