Markets may extend sell-off; Future Retail, RIL in focus

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian stocks dropped more than 1%—and is headed for its first quarterly slide in six. Japan fell more than 2% and Hong Kong and China opened weaker. U.S. futures fluctuated after the S&P 500 closed 2% lower -- the most since May—with concerns over the debt-ceiling impasse in Washington adding to investor angst. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled the most since March as technology shares fared worse than economically sensitive stocks amid rising Treasury yields.