Markets may have to brace for a sharp deterioration in economic activity

As indices have regained some lost ground, markets are now paying less attention to the sharp reduction in economic-growth forecasts. The bellwether Nifty 50 recouped about 21% from lows made in March. Investors hopes have risen that the additional stimulus to be announced will prop up the economy, and the markets.

The Indian government’s stimulus could be at least $13 billion according to market talk which will be largely aimed at small businesses to tide over the coronavirus shutdown. While this is lower than the previous ₹1.7 trillion package, it could still help alleviate some pressures these businesses are facing.

However, the economy may not get much of a boost from the stimulus measures. Global investment bank Goldman Sachs has already sharply reduced its global GDP growth forecast to a negative 1.8% in 2020.

Goldman also lowered India’s FY21 GDP growth to 1.6%, against 3.3% earlier expected. “Despite the policy support so far, and our expectations of more, we believe that the nationwide shutdown, and rising public anxiety about the virus are likely to lead to a sharp deterioration in economic activity in March, and in the next quarter," noted economists at Goldman Sachs in a client note.

In fact, the lockdown has already hurt several segments of the economy. Analysts are expecting about a 16% contraction in Q4 earnings of the Nifty 50 stocks. This is high considering that the lockdown has been in place only the last 10 days of March.

While some companies like Spice Jet Ltd which have been hit badly by the lockdown are looking for some support, the consumer non-durable sector is looking brighter as demand for staples has been showing signs of an upswing.

Companies like Coal India Ltd, however, are seeing lower coal offtake as thermal power demand shrinks due to the lockdown. Nevertheless, for the hotel industry which has been bruised badly due to the pandemic, the lower leverage of some luxury hotels seems to be a silver lining.

The pharma sector is in the limelight as the government has lifted restrictions on exports of many active pharmaceutical ingredients. This has boosted the stocks of companies like Ipca Laboratories Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Amid all the gloomy news on the economy though, the Indian rupee has still been remarkably resilient, largely because the fall in oil prices reduces current account pressures. Further the inflation figures to be announced on Monday could offer some relief, which could further help reduce interest rates.

That said, the apprehension around stock markets may still linger as some state governments have announced an extension of the lockdown. A worry for investors would be whether Indian markets will see positive earnings growth in FY21 if these lockdowns are prolonged. Then the historical price-earnings multiple of about 18 times for the Nifty 50 may be at risk.