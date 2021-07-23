‘Markets may not be able to meet FY22 earnings estimate’

Investing in equities will continue to operate in cycles, but as an asset class it is still one of the most attractive with regard to ease of opening accounts, ease of buying and selling, liquidity, and increase in reach. The number of dematerialized accounts, as well as steady inflows into mutual funds point to the fact that retail investors are becoming a bigger force to reckon with. Working from home has also increased savings for those in organized employment. In terms of comparable assets, equities are still attractive, but on a valuation basis, they are expensive relative to historic trends. So yes, while equities may tend to nudge higher, history suggests that the unknown-unknowns could create some volatility. India is coming out of a long period of low investment in infrastructure with a focus on reducing debt. We are now seeing some animal spirits coming back and this needs to translate into entrepreneurship and investments. From that point of view, we are still a long way from the top. We are seeing a record number of new-economy stocks getting listed, which will reflect the economy better, and hence there may be a reallocation of capital within the market.