Markets may not get home support in a hurry as domestic investors pull out

“Economic conditions may improve from bottom levels but it will take few quarters for businesses to reach pre-covid levels and some more time to see a full recovery depending on many factors including monsoon and government reforms. Volatility in markets is expected to remain going forward. DIIs are unlikely to keep buying, in a market condition, with low growth prospects. Near-term data on demand recovery, capacity utilization and labour issues in consumption-related sectors will be key indicators," said an analyst, speaking on the condition of anonymity.