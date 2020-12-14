Markets may open higher on global cues; Burger King listing eyed

MUMBAI : Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on Monday led by gains in Asian stocks and SGX Nifty, which was trading 0.43% higher. On Friday, Sensex gained 0.3% to close at 46,099 points, while Nifty rose 0.26% to 13,513.85.

Asian markets advanced as progress on coronavirus vaccines spurred risk sentiment. On Friday, US markets fell as investors took some comfort from further stimulus bill negotiations and the impending deployment of the first vaccine in the US. The pound sterling climbed after Brexit talks were extended past a Sunday deadline.

Investors will now await the US Federal Reserve policy. The Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday, with markets widely expecting fresh guidance on its continued asset purchases.

Policy decisions from the Bank of England and central banks in Mexico, Switzerland and Indonesia are due Thursday. Japan and Russia announce decisions Friday.

Brent crude price crossed $50 per barrel-mark for the first time since March on demand recovery and hopes of Covid-19 vaccine.

On domestic front, India’s industrial output grew at the fastest pace in eight months in October at 3.6%.

This was the second month in a row that industrial output recorded positive growth, but economists were cautious about calling it a ‘turnaround’ as October’s numbers were bolstered by pent-up and festive demand and helped by a low base as the index of industrial production had shrunk 6.6% in October 2019.

“In the coming week, domestic markets will be waiting for major data points like inflation and import-export updates. Although, an improvement in November inflation levels compared to previous month is expected, it will still be at elevated levels," said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The trend in global markets will be guided by developments in Brexit deal talks over the weekend and updates on the expected US stimulus package. Redemption pressure from domestic institutions and possible hike in global volatility are the watch list today, Nair said.

On stock front, Burger King India will be in focus as it will list on bourses today. The company has fixed the issue price of its ₹810 crore IPO at ₹60 a piece, while its shares are available at an 80-85% premium in the grey market.

Shares of Pfizer will be in limelight after USFDA issued emergency authorisation to Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine.

Banking stocks will also be in focus as eight of India’s biggest lenders have seen a significant jump in wilful defaults in the six months to September, with such loans rising by over ₹37,000 crore to ₹1.5 trillion. State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank account for 75% of all loans reported as wilful defaults as of 30 September.

