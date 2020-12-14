Markets may open higher on global cues; Burger King listing eyed

Banking stocks will also be in focus as eight of India’s biggest lenders have seen a significant jump in wilful defaults in the six months to September, with such loans rising by over ₹37,000 crore to ₹1.5 trillion. State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank account for 75% of all loans reported as wilful defaults as of 30 September.