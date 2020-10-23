Markets may pause until US election outcome: Nirali Shah of Samco Securities

Foreign and domestic investors continued their opposite stance and balanced each other with their buying and selling respectively. Global apprehensions on the outcome of US elections have invariably heightened. And bourses appear to be entering a state of hibernation until US elections outcome, but until then reaching new highs could be challenging. Much to everyone’s surprise, India’s domestic power consumption witnessed a double digit 11.4% jump YoY in the first half of October implying a rise in industrial and commercial activities after a streak of lockdowns and restrictions.

This succinctly corroborates that the Indian economy is in a better position when compared to other developed economies. And this could have paved the way for massive amounts of FPI inflows lately in the listed space. Indians in need of liquidity have routed to redeem their mutual fund holdings which in turn has trickled down into a selling spree by DIIs. However, the worst seems to be over and the ground level situation seems to be gradually improving.

Reflecting on the current state of our economy - India’s foreign exchange reserves soared to $551.50 billion on account of current account surplus and a steady flow of portfolio inflows. It is quite startling to witness India’s forex reserve double itself from $275 billion back in 2013.

Event of the Week

India Inc.’s quarterly performance depicts recovery in the economy; Cement players surprised D-Street by posting robust volume and margin growth asserting on the fact that green shoots are visible. Swift demand revival was also visible from the pharma and FMCG numbers. IT companies managed to hit healthy topline as well as bottom-line growth and performed in line with market expectations. Furthermore, the banking sector managed to report stable asset quality figures and this stability was truly on account of the Supreme Court’s decision to not let bad accounts slip into NPA post abatement of moratorium period.

Technical Outlook

Nifty50 after a swift rally from the channel support, has become overbought and is facing a brief resistance at 12000. The index traded in a narrow range throughout the week. On a global picture, Nifty has been hovering around the recent resistance range but global indices such as S&P500, DAX and CAC have been underperforming. A sustained weakness in global indices can lead to short term pressure in equity indices globally.

Short-term immediate support and resistances for Nifty50 are now placed at 11,600 and 12,050. Going ahead markets are likely to take cues from the consensus of US election results which may have a significant impact in the short term, till then avoid short term swings and stay on the sidelines.

Expectation for the Week

Going ahead, Mr. Market is expected to continue its upbeat mood as indices are oscillating around their all time highs. India Inc. with its quarterly performance has managed to keep the markets afloat and on lack of any negative news, indices are likely to inch higher. It is quite possible that in the near-term, markets may witness a certain amount of sectoral rotations with profit booking in cement, FMCG, Pharma as well as IT sectors replaced by buying in infrastructure, refinery, oil & gas, hotel and tourism.

On the whole, markets are expected to keep their cheerful mood at least till the presidency elections conclude. Investors are advised to wait and watch and buy on healthy declines. One may look to accumulate well capitalized private sector lenders at lower levels.

(Nirali Shah is senior research analyst at Samco Securities)

