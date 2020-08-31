MUMBAI: Indian equities are likely to rise on Monday following rally in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,467.31, adding 353.84 points or 0.90%. The 50-share Nifty closed at 11,655.25, adding 96 points or 0.83%.

Asian shares notched a 29-month high on Monday as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory, while an upbeat reading on China's service sector augured well for continued recovery there.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% to reach its highest since March 2018, extending a 2.8% gain last week.

Indian markets will focus on the Reliance Industries-Future Group deal. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) will acquire Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses for ₹24,713 crore. The much-awaited deal between RIL and Future Group got its go-ahead on Saturday following a board meeting of Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL).

Banks and financial services shares are likely to be in focus as the Reserve Bank of India is not expected to extend the moratorium on loan repayments after it ends on 31 August.

Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd will be eyed as the company has pledged its entire shareholding in subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) to help fund its proposal to delist from the stock exchanges.

Investors will focus on the GDP data for the April-June period of FY21 on Monday, which is expected to be the worst print since India started reporting quarterly data in 1996.

The contraction in the Indian economy in the June quarter could be one of the worst among the G-20 countries, weighed down by the coronavirus pandemic and the severest of lockdown that led to halt in business activities and a sharp fall in consumer demand.

Meanwhile, yields on 30-year US bonds jumped almost 16 basis points last week and were last at 1.52%, 139 basis points above the two-year yield. The spread was now approaching the June gap of 146 basis points which was the largest since late 2017.

That shift was of little benefit to the US dollar given the prospect of short rates staying super-low for longer, and the currency fell broadly.

Early Monday, the dollar index was off at 92.341 and just a whisker above the recent two-year low of 92.127. The euro stood at $1.1902, having climbed 0.9% last week.

The dollar did steady a little on the yen at 105.55, after dropping 1.1% on Friday before finding support in the 105.10/20 zone.

In commodity markets, the weakness in the dollar helped underpin gold at $1,969 an ounce.

Oil prices steadied, having dipped on Friday, after Hurricane Laura passed the heart of the US oil industry without causing any widespread damage. Brent crude LCOc1 futures rose 26 cents to $46.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 gained 13 cents to $43.10.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

