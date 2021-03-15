Markets may react to CPI inflation, IIP data; Yes Bank, Vodafone in focus

MUMBAI: Markets are likely to be volatile on Monday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. Inflation and contracting industrial production data released on Friday are likely to hit market investor sentiment.

The Consumer Price Index, or CPI-based retail inflation accelerated in February to 5.03% after falling to a 16-month low in January, as the pace of food and fuel price rises accelerated to 3.87% and 3.53%, respectively, data released on Friday showed. Index of Industrial Production (IIP) or factory contracted 1.6% in January after registering growth in December.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected Yes Bank Ltd’s application to set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) to warehouse bad loans citing a conflict of interest, according to a Mint report. Yes Bank sought approval to launch the ARC in September and was expected to operationalize it within six months of securing clearance.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has shelved its plan to raise ₹25,000 crore by selling hybrid securities to foreign funds and is now looking at borrowing funds, potentially with promoter guarantees, to refinance its debt, according to a Mint report.

AstraZeneca Plc on Sunday said it had conducted a review of people vaccinated with its covid-19 vaccine which has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

Shares of MTAR Technologies will make stock markets debut on Monday. The ₹596-crore initial public offer of MTAR Technologies was subscribed 200.79 times, on over-whelming response from all the three category of investors.The price band for the issue was at ₹574-575 per share.

Asian markets were mixed as US bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet US economic growth will accelerate after the passing of a massive stimulus package.

The US House of Representatives gave final approval last week to the covid-19 relief bill, giving President Joe Biden his first major victory in office.

Some investors speculate that part of the $1,400 direct payments to households could find its way to stock markets, as seemed to be the case with similar direct payments made last year for coronavirus relief. Investors also suspect the $1.9 trillion package, which amounts to more than 8% of the country's GDP, could not only boost growth but stoke inflation—to the detriment of bonds.

Rising inflation expectations could prompt the Federal Reserve to signal it will start raising rates sooner when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield stood at 1.638% in early Monday trade, having risen to as high as 1.642% on Friday, a high last seen in February last year.

Higher US bond yields saw the dollar rising against other major currencies.

The euro slipped to $1.1953 from last week's high of $1.1990 while the dollar held firm at 109.07 yen, near nine-month high of 109.235 set last Tuesday.

The British pound slipped 0.25% to $1.3934.

Oil prices were supported by production cuts by major oil producers and optimism about a demand recovery as the global economy recovers from the pandemic-induced recession.

US. crude futures traded at $65.93 per barrel, up 0.5% on the day.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via