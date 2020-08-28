Markets may react to Fed's inflation strategy; GMR Infra, M&M shares in focus

Indian equities may react to US Federal Reserve's new inflation strategy and are expected to be volatile on Friday. Trends in the SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,113.47 adding 39.55 points or 0.10%. The 50-share index Nifty closed at 11,559.25, up 9.65 points or 0.08%.

Asian equities were mixed in the early deals after US stocks scaled new peaks for a third straight day and bond yields surged on the Federal Reserve's average-inflation strategy, as well as a promising development in curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

Markets swirled after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a policy that aims for 2% inflation on average so that too low a pace would be followed by an effort to lift inflation "moderately above 2% for some time."

As investors tried to digest its ramifications, gold rose, and then fell. Yields gained on longer-dated government bonds fell, and then rose.

Private equity investor PAG will make a ₹2,200 crore investment in Edelweiss Wealth Management (EWM) to pick up a 51% stake in the wealth management business of Edelweiss group, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) has announced a strategic restructuring of its business verticals. The vertical demerger will see the non-airport business of GIL, which includes energy, urban infrastructure, and EPC services, demerged into GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd (GPUIL) as a going concern, along with the amalgamation of GMR Power Infra Ltd. GIL, meanwhile, will become a pure-play airports company.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has launched multi-purpose vehicle Marazzo with BS-VI compliant diesel engine at a starting price of ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Thursday announced its entry in the 180cc-200cc segment of premium motorcycles with the launch if its new product Hornet 2.0.

The motorcycle, available at ₹1.26 lakh, will compete with Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar and TVS Motor Company’s Apache.

Max group will relist its arm Max India on stock exchanges Friday. In a company rejig, Max India Limited (earlier Advaita Allied Health Services Limited) was formed mergering healthcare assets of the erstwhile Max India into Max Healthcare and demerger of the Senior Care and other businesses of Max India into Advaita on June 1.

The dollar rebounded after an initial drop and gold prices flipped in choppy trade, retreating from early gains on Powell's comments, which investors had widely expected.

Crude oil declined 0.28% to $42.90 per barrel as Hurricane Laura, which initially made landfall in the heart of the U.S. oil industry and forced oil rigs and refineries to shut down, began to weaken.

The dollar index rose 0.217%, with the euro down 0.03% to $1.1818 and spot gold prices dropped 0.1% to $1,927.81 an ounce.

The 10-year US Treasury note rose to yield 0.7538% from 0.746%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

