Markets may react to Fed's inflation strategy; GMR Infra, M&M shares in focus

GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) has announced a strategic restructuring of its business verticals. The vertical demerger will see the non-airport business of GIL, which includes energy, urban infrastructure, and EPC services, demerged into GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd (GPUIL) as a going concern, along with the amalgamation of GMR Power Infra Ltd. GIL, meanwhile, will become a pure-play airports company.