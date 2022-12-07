Markets may remain range-bound ahead of US Fed policy meeting

The rupee has weakened significantly over the past few sessions and could fall further, experts said. Tanvee Gupta Jain, an economist at UBS India said, “Considering the external shock has lasted longer than expected, there has been significant drawdown of FX reserves buffer created by the RBI during the pandemic (down $92 billion from the peak of $642 billion in October 2021). We expect the RBI to allow for orderly and gradual depreciation of the currency (rupee to trade in the 82-85 range in the rest of FY23)".