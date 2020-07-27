Markets may remain rangebound; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC shares to be in focus

MUMBAI: Indian equities will likely trade in a narrow range on Monday, with SGX Nifty futures indicating a subdued start for the domestic benchmark indices.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 38,128.90, down 11.57 or 0.03% and the Nifty closed at 11,194.15 down 21.30 points or 0.19%.

Asian shares were mixed as tit-for-tat consulate closures in China and the United States fanned worries about worsening diplomatic ties between the world's two largest economies.

Global shares lost steam late last week after Washington ordered China's consulate in Houston to close, prompting Beijing to react in kind by closing the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.

Hopes of a quick US economic recovery have been fading as well as coronavirus infections showed few signs of slowing.

Back home, the HDFC Bank stock will be in focus as exchange data show that th managing director Aditya Puri sold 7.42 million shares or 0.13% stake, worth ₹842.87 crore, in the lender between 21 July and 23 July.

ICICI Bank Ltd’s net profit rose 36% year-on-year to ₹2,599 crore in the June quarter, due to higher treasury income from the sale of investments. Treasury income stood at ₹3,763 crore during April-June compared with ₹179 crore in the year-ago period, the private sector lender said on Saturday. The bank sold a 4% stake in ICICI Lombard General insurance and 1.5% in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Private banks in India have turned extra cautious amid widespread business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, with top lenders setting aside more than ₹17,000 crore in provisions fearing a surge in bad loans after the six-month loan moratorium ends in August.

ITC Ltd, India’s largest cigarette maker, reported a 26% drop in its fiscal first quarter profit as the prolonged lockdown hurt its cigarette and hotel businesses. However, the maker of Aashirvaad atta and Savlon disinfectants benefited from demand for hygiene products and consumers stocking up on flour, noodles and biscuits during the lockdown.

Aviation stocks are likely to be in focus as India is mulling the further easing of restrictions on business-to-business (B2B) travel from select countries as the country’s focus on reviving livelihoods gradually gathers momentum.

Among major companies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, India Cements, Marico and Bharti Infratel will announce June quarter results on Monday.

Meanwhile, concerns about the US economic outlook started to weigh on the dollar, reversing its inverse correlation with the economic well-being over the past few months.

The dollar index stood at its lowest level in nearly two years at 94.337.

The euro changed hands at $1.16525 having hit a 22-month high of $1.16590 as sentiment on the common currency improved after European leaders reached a deal on a recovery fund in a major step towards more fiscal co-operation.

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.2% to 105.93 yen, near Friday's four-month low of 105.68.

Gold rose 0.4% to $1,910.0 per ounce, near its record high of $1,920.4 touched in September 2011, as Sino-US tensions boosted the allure of safe haven assets, especially those not tied to any specific country.

Oil prices dipped in early trade on worries about the worsening relations.

Brent futures fell 0.46% to $43.14 per barrel while US crude futures lost 0.44% to $41.11.

Reuters contributed to the story.

