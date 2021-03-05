Markets may remain sluggish; Wipro, Indiabulls, Jet Airways in focus

The new owners of Jet Airways (India) Ltd will have to apply afresh for airport slots that were taken away from it when the airline was grounded in April 2019, aviation authorities told a bankruptcy court on Wednesday. No slots are immediately available, but the application will be considered when it is submitted, lawyers representing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) informed the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

