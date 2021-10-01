MUMBAI: Markets may continue to remain under pressure on Friday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed at 59,126.36, down 286.91 points or 0.48% and the Nifty ended at 17,618.15, down 93.15 points or 0.53%.

Asian stocks and US futures started October on the back foot, after the S&P 500 capped its biggest monthly selloff since March 2020 with further losses.

Shares slumped in Japan and Australia and U.S. contracts retreated. China began a week-long holiday and Hong Kong’s market was shut Friday. US benchmarks fell Thursday even after confirmation that the House passed a nine-week spending bill to avert a U.S. government shutdown. The S&P 500 closed at the lowest level since July, extending its September losses to almost 5%. Economically sensitive companies like industrials and financials were among the worst performers.

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it expects an adverse impact on production at its two plants in Haryana and parent Suzuki's Gujarat plant in October on account of supply constraint of electronic components due to semiconductor shortage.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to hold a board meeting to consider its minority shareholder Invesco''s request for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for discussing various issues. US-based Invesco had moved a petition seeking convening of the EGM, removing the company's chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka as well as two other directors, and reconstituting the board with the appointment of six new directors.

HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has raised ₹739 crore by issuing the rupee-denominated masala bonds in the overseas markets. HDFC Bank has issued and allotted rupee-denominated bonds overseas on 30 September, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

In primary markets, shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies will make stock markets debut on Friday. The ₹171 crore issue was subscribed 304.26 times.

Meanwhile, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to wind down its stimulus, fears are mounting about slowing economic growth, elevated inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks, a global energy crunch and regulatory risks emanating from China. A near-record technical streak for the US equity benchmark has some bulls worried that a sharp pullback is overdue.

Political wrangling in Washington is threatening to push the US into default and force President Joe Biden to scale back his spending agenda. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was pressing ahead with a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, even though progressive Democrats said they have the numbers to stall it until the Senate agrees on a more expansive tax and spending package.

Biden late Thursday signed the government funding bill that averts a shutdown.

Elsewhere, China Evergrande Group started returning a small portion of the money owed to buyers of its investment products, weeks after people protested against missed payments.

Treasuries edged higher, with the 10-year yield dipping below 1.50%. The dollar added to gains for the week. Crude oil fluctuated after a tumultuous session during which China was said to order its top energy companies to secure energy supplies at all costs amid shortages, prompting the White House to reiterate its own concerns over rising prices.

(Bloomberg contributed to the story)

