Markets may remain under pressure; Maruti, Zee, HDFC Bank in focus

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to hold a board meeting to consider its minority shareholder Invesco''s request for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for discussing various issues. US-based Invesco had moved a petition seeking convening of the EGM, removing the company's chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka as well as two other directors, and reconstituting the board with the appointment of six new directors.