MUMBAI: Indian stock markets will likely remain volatile on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 58,927.33, down 77.94 points or 0.13%. The Nifty closed at 17,546.65, down 15.35 points or 0.09%.

Asian shares moved higher on Thursday, supported by some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group, while the dollar held near a one-month top after the U.S. Federal Reserve took a hawkish tilt overnight.

However, investors remained on edge about Evergrande's future, with a major test to come later on Thursday when $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments are due.

Evergrande's shares surged 23% on Thursday after a unit said on Wednesday, when the Hong Kong market was closed for a holiday, that it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond.

The Hong Kong benchmark rose 1.6%, boosting MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which gained 0.64%

Elsewhere, Chinese blue chips gained 0.74%, Australia's benchmark rose 1.04%, and Korea's Kospi fell 0.6% after returning from a three-day break to catch up with global falls earlier in the week.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis , were up 0.31%.

Fears that Evergrande could fail to meet its obligations jolted global markets early this week as traders worried the giant developer's issues could spill over to other property firms and banks. Concerns eased somewhat on Wednesday when the People's Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) into the banking system. read more

Investors were also focused on the US Federal Reserve, which said overnight it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed up 1%, not far off where they were before the Fed announcement, and U.S. Treasury yields see-sawed, before largely taking the change in their stride.

Back home, Vodafone Idea Ltd will review the terms of its planned fund-raise and may drop a plan to monetise assets, managing director and chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar said, after last week’s telecom rescue package erased a question mark over its survival.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's around ₹21,000 crore rights issue will open on October 5, according to a regulatory filing. The company has fixed September 28 as the record date for rights entitlement in the issue.

The dollar rose after the Fed Chair's remarks hitting a month-high of 93.526 against a basket of currencies particularly gaining against the euro and yen , but paused for breath in Asian hours

U.S. crude dipped 0.11% to $72.15 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.35% $76.13 per barrel.

Spot gold lost 0.24% to trade at $1763.43 per ounce

(Reuters contributed to the story)

