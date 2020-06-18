Markets may remain weak tracking global cues; telcos, bank stocks in focus

Indian stock markets are expected to be under pressure tracking weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a gap down opening for key indices.

Asian stocks were down in early deals after a choppy Wall Street session as a fresh surge coronavirus cases and prospects of new lockdowns erased earlier confidence about a global economic recovery.

Optimism over a quick economic comeback has been tempered by more global cases of the coronavirus, with an outbreak in Beijing and rising infections in US states that are reopening their economies.

US Treasury yields edged lower and crude prices fell on concerns over the fresh outbreaks but drew some support from stimulus measures and positive tests of a drug trial for dexamethasone that could save some critically ill covid-19 patients. The dollar rose from early lows as investors wary of wider geopolitical risks sought its relative safety but pared gains by the session's end.

Rising tensions between North Korea and South Korea spurred demand for safe-havens as did clashes between India and China at a disputed border site.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.36%. Both US indices had opened modestly higher, waffled through the morning and turned positive in afternoon. By the final hour of trading, however, both indices slipped. The Nasdaq Composite, which continued to trade higher before paring its gains, added 0.15%, by the closing bell.

Back home, the department of telecommunications (DoT) is set to ask state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) not to use Chinese telecom gear in its 4G upgradation, which is being supported as part of the company revival package, according to media reports.

Shares of telecom companies will be watched out as the Supreme Court (SC) hearing on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case is scheduled today. The apex court had earlier asked telecom operators to file affidavits on the roadmap to clear the dues close to ₹1 trillion rupees.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday proposed tightening the rules governing housing finance companies (HFCs), including putting restrictions on lending to builders and doubling the minimum net owned funds criterion. The regulator’s proposal has also clearly defined home finance firms and those that are systemically important among them. RBI has also proposed that home financiers should not be simultaneously allowed to lend to a real estate developer as well as homebuyers in the developer’s project.

Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.11%, with the euro down 0.05% to $1.1237. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.06% versus the greenback at 106.91 per dollar, while Sterling was last traded $1.2547, down 0.06% on the day.

The benchmark 10-year notes yielded 0.7331%, from 0.733% late on Wednesday. The 10-year German Bund rose 0.7 basis points (bps) to yield -0.418.

Oil prices swung in and out of the red amid an increase in US crude inventories. US crude recently fell 0.55% to $37.75 per barrel, while Brent was flat on the day. US gold futures gained 0.05% to $1,730.00 an ounce.

Reuters contributed to the story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated