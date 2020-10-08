Markets may rise further; TCS, Wipro, rate sensitive stocks in focus

MUMBAI: Indian markets are likely to rise further on Thursday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,878.95, adding 304.38 points or 0.77%. The Nifty was at 11,738.85, up 76.45 points or 0.66%.

Asian shares were mostly higher following Wall Street gains on Thursday, as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence in the New York session.

US President Donald Trump sent a flurry of late night tweets on Wednesday urging Congress to pass piece-meal aid packages for targeted industries, small business and consumers, backing off his earlier stance to unilaterally end negotiations.

Markets are also starting to price in a Democratic sweep during the US election in November as new polls show former Vice President Joe Biden with a firm lead. Investors see such an outcome making the passage of a new stimulus bill more likely.

TCS will be in focus after it announced stellar set of September quarter earnings. The company also announced a buyback worth ₹16000 crore at ₹3000 and an interim dividend of ₹12 per share.

IT services major Wipro said its board will consider a buyback plan on 13 October.

Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc. has sent a legal notice to Kishore Biyani-led Future Group over its ₹24,700-crore asset sale to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, calling it a breach of a 2019 agreement between Amazon and Future. In a notice sent on Monday, the multinational online retailer said that the sale violated the non-compete agreement and several related clauses mentioned in an August 2019 contract through which it had bought a 49% stake in Future Coupons, a subsidiary of Future Group.

Rate sensitives stocks like auto, banks and financial services and realty will be in focus ahead of Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Friday. The central bank is expected to maintain an accomodative stance but commentary on inflation by new members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) will be key.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,887.05 per ounce but U.S. gold futures settled down 0.9%.

On Wednesday, US 10-year yields rose to 0.786% from 0.74% late on Tuesday. Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds were at 1.593%, up from 1.537% the previous session.

The dollar index fell 0.19% against a basket of major currencies to 93.64.

In energy markets, oil prices dropped due to a larger-than-expected increase in inventories.

Brent crude futures fell 66 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $41.99 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 72 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $39.95 a barrel.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

