Markets may rise further; TCS, Wipro, rate sensitive stocks in focus

Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc. has sent a legal notice to Kishore Biyani-led Future Group over its ₹24,700-crore asset sale to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, calling it a breach of a 2019 agreement between Amazon and Future. In a notice sent on Monday, the multinational online retailer said that the sale violated the non-compete agreement and several related clauses mentioned in an August 2019 contract through which it had bought a 49% stake in Future Coupons, a subsidiary of Future Group.