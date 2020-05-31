As nationwide lockdown eases partially in June, stock markets will focus on reopening of economy while pace at which demand is restored to normalcy will be critical. Analysts feel that there could be some relief rally in stock markets but quarterly results and management commentaries post March quarter results may keep volatility high.

India’s economic growth data, released on Friday evening, slumped to 3.1% in the March quarter, the slowest pace in 11 years. FY20 gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 4.2% versus 6.1% in FY19, which is a reminder of the severity of the growth slowdown underway even prior to the covid-19 outbreak.

Weak GDP growth is not a major surprise and is already factored by the market and now focus has shifted to reopening of economy, said B Gopkumar, MD and CEO, Axis Securities. “The pace at which demand will be restored to normalcy is critical. There have been some encouraging signs in consumer staples, digital businesses and Pharmaceuticals. However, large ticket consumer discretionary revival will take time. Overall, businesses have drawn plans to deal with the situation and economy will improve from hereon and demand will pick up with each passing month," he said.

However, managing spread of the disease after cities reopen will be a challenge as number of infected cases continue to rise ."Phased reopening of the economy, in line with global trends, will go a long way in boosting business confidence apart from opening opportunities for jobs and incomes. It is important to understand that the unprecedented high global unemployment is the product of the great Lockdown and not due to any economic crisis," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Others agree. According to Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, Samo Securities and StockNote markets may see a relief rally but investors should stay away and infact book profits as this rally might be short-lived.

In dollar terms, India's benchmark index Sensex was one of the weakest among emerging markets in May. In May it lost 4.31% after gaining 14.65% in April, partially recovering massive loss of 26.02% in March. So far in 2020, Sensex is down 26.46%. In May, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities worth $1.31 billion but continued to sell in bond worth $2.35 billion in debt markets.

About global markets, Malayan Bank (MayBank) said, “As much as we are hopeful of post-covid recovery/ vaccine optimism, we are growing cautious on the complacency of market expectations especially against a backdrop of rising Sino-US tensions." Sell-off in equity markets especially from lofty levels when there is still a gap between markets and economy could imply that there is room on the downside for deeper pullback, it said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via