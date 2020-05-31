Markets may see relief rally in June as lockdown partially eases

Weak GDP growth is not a major surprise and is already factored by the market and now focus has shifted to reopening of economy, said B Gopkumar, MD and CEO, Axis Securities. “The pace at which demand will be restored to normalcy is critical. There have been some encouraging signs in consumer staples, digital businesses and Pharmaceuticals. However, large ticket consumer discretionary revival will take time. Overall, businesses have drawn plans to deal with the situation and economy will improve from hereon and demand will pick up with each passing month," he said.