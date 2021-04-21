Markets may see sharp correction but won’t last long: Credit Suisse

While the concerns over rising bond yields and strengthening of the US dollar have somewhat abated over the past couple of weeks, worries over a precipitous rise in coronavirus cases in India and a macro slowdown have resurfaced. The Indian equity markets underperformed Asian peers. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 47,705.80, down 243.62 points or 0.51%. The Nifty was at 14,296.40, down 63.05 points or 0.44%.