Markets may stay firm ahead of RBI policy; Vodafone, SBI Life, Cipla in focus

MUMBAI: Markets are likely to stay firm on Thursday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday, the Sensex hit the 54,000-mark for the first time, with the 30-share index rising 546.41 points or 1.02% to 54,369.77. The Nifty closed 128.05 points or 0.79% higher at 16,258.80. Investors will be watching out RBI monetary policy review tomorrow.