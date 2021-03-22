Markets may stay volatile amid Turkey lira plunge; TCS, Future Retail in stocks

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has challenged the Delhi high court’s 18 March order that directed the attachment of founder Kishore Biyani’s assets and his possible detention, while restraining the retailer from selling its assets to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). In an exchange filing late on Saturday, Future Group said that it has filed the appeal before the Delhi high court. A division bench of the high court is likely to hear the case on Monday. The group may approach the Supreme Court if the ruling of the division bench is not favourable.