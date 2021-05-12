Markets may stay weak; telcos, Asian Paints, Tata Power in focus

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea Ltd added wireless customers to its network for the first time since October 2019. According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data, Vodafone Idea gained 652,625 subscribers in February, after losing 57.7 million customers in the past 15 months. Rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd led gains, with the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator adding more subscribers than Bharti Airtel Ltd for the first time since July 2020. While Jio gained 4.3 million subscribers in February, Airtel signed up 3.7 million customers during the month.