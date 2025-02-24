India's valuation edge over China and other EMs may face pressure, warns Tata AMC's Singh
SummaryRahul Singh of Tata AMC believes that earnings downgrades might continue at a moderate pace for a quarter or so before the Budget stimulus and monetary policy easing start to take effect.
Apart from the dollar’s strength and the “US exceptionalism" that has impacted all emerging market flows, the revival of positive sentiment around China’s technology sector (post Deep Seek and softening of Chinese governments’ stance towards the private sector) can impact India’s valuation premium over China and other emerging markets, said Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities, Tata Asset Management.