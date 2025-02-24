How difficult is finding value in a market like this today?

There is relative value in large caps especially in BFSI and Oil & Gas sectors. Banks have displayed resilience on net interest margin (NIM) even as growth has slowed down. We expect growth to pick up from next year, led by corporate borrowing requirements and easing liquidity in FY26. On the other hand, despite the concerns about unsecured lending, the increase in NPLs (Non-Performing Loans) and credit cost has been modest and has not provided any negative surprise in Q3 results even in riskier segments. We believe that valuations have largely priced in all these concerns. Also, the lack of any negatives from the Budget was a positive for the insurance sector especially as valuations are at multi-year lows and we expect gradual growth recovery. For Oil & Gas sector, stable crude is a positive and valuations have now turned into a value zone; however, the sector is lacking any positive triggers on the policy front and/or earnings growth at the moment.