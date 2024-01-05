Markets Moving in Lockstep Threaten to Make for a Trying 2024

Unfortunately, I expect an intense focus on inflation and the Fed for the next few months, even if the Fed does go through with a rate cut in March as investors hope. That creates trouble for those of us who like to hold Treasurys as a cushion against bad times in our portfolios, because it’s likely that day-to-day we’ll make or lose money on stocks and bonds at the same time—that is, higher bond yields will be bad for stocks, and lower yields good for stocks.