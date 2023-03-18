Markets next week; Amid banking turmoil, Fed and BoE policy to dictate sentiment

Markets next week; Amid banking turmoil, Fed and BoE policy to dictate sentiment4 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM IST
- Domestic equities started the week that ended on March 17 in red due to banks' contagion fear after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank but eased in the last two trading sessions as some liquidity lifeline was given to lenders like Credit Suisse and First Republic Bank which calmed the panic selling.
Indian market witnessed a mixed performance in the current week with US and Europe banks' turmoil majorly impacting sentiments globally. Both Sensex and Nifty have tumbled by nearly 2% between March 13 to March 17. Currently, Sensex is below 58,000 and the Nifty 50 is breathing around 17,100. In the coming week, amidst the chaos in western banks, the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England's policy meeting will also play a major role in dictating the mood of the market.
