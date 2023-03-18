Markets next week; Amid banking turmoil, Fed and BoE policy to dictate sentiment

According to Ajit Mishra, VP - of Technical Research, Religare Broking, markets traded under pressure for the second consecutive week and lost nearly 2%, following weak global cues. The tone was negative from the beginning, which deteriorated further as the week progressed however rebound in the final session trimmed some losses. The US banking crisis remained at the center-stage and that kept the participants on their toes. Besides, the continuous outflow the foreign funds added to worries. Eventually, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, settled at 17,100.05 and 57,989.90 levels respectively. Meanwhile, the pressure was visible across sectors wherein banking, financials, auto, and IT shed in the range of 1%-4%. The broader indices too witnessed a fall and lost over 2% each.