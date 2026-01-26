Markets to trade volatile in run-up to budget
Even as foreign investors accelerated ‘sell India trade’ on Friday, some analysts expect a reversal of the downtrend following positive US comments on tariffs and the RBI's liquidity infusion
The benchmark Nifty could see wild price swings when stock markets reopen on Tuesday, coinciding with the weekly expiry of index options. This comes amid divergent views on market direction in a truncated week—shortened by the Republic Day holiday on Monday—leading up to the Union budget on 1 February.