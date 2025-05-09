Markets see red as Indo-Pak tensions boil
SummaryDerivatives data point to a 23,550 - 24,450 range for Monday, with a bias to the downside in light of rising hostility anticipation at the weekend.
Benchmark indices closed in the red for the second straight session on Friday amid fears of India and Pakistan escalating tensions. While both Nifty and Sensex recovered from their intraday lows, anticipation of tensions over the weekend led foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to press the sell button in both the cash and derivatives segment.