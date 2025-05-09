To be sure , the Nifty Midcap 150 staged a much sharper recovery than the benchmarks ending 0.2% higher at 19,596.25, led by Yes Bank, which surged almost 10% on the back of Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui acquiring 20% from its shareholders, and defence stocks such as Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Bharat Forge, Mazagon Dock and Cochin Shipyard, which rose 3-6% amid the Indo-Pak tensions. The recovery from the day's low of the Midcap 150 index was a staggering 2.2%.