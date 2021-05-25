Markets open 0.5% higher tracking global equities

"Domestic equities look to be good for the day. Notably, continued decline in daily caseload in second wave (fell below 2 lakh yesterday after 40 days) and improvement in recovery rates have certainly bolstered investors’ confidence as this can reinvigorate sluggish economy faster. It also indicates that assumption of peaking-out by second wave by the end of May or mid of June holds true and adverse impact of second wave should not be felt beyond 1QFY22," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.