Indian markets opened higher for the fourth consecutive session on Monday led by better-than-expected earnings and gains in global equities.

At 9.40 am, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.56% to 49,480 points while Nifty gained 0.61% to 14,914 points.

"Markets focus on earnings, particularly future earnings. Trends indicate robust future earnings, particularly from segments such as IT, pharma, leading financials and metals. Consumer discretionary is, however, on a sticky wicket. This segment, particularly autos, might witness earnings downgrades", said V. K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The global economic backdrop is favourable, with strong economic recovery led by the US, China and most parts of Europe. In India, fresh covid cases are declining in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi," Vijayakumar added.

Global markets climbed after S&P500 hit a record on weak jobs data that added to the case for ongoing stimulus. Australian stocks were set for an all-time high; Japan to South Korea stocks advanced.

"We are witnessing a rise in covid cases. Hope of recovery through vaccine drives and a positive global market helped the domestic market ride a positive wave during the week," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial.

