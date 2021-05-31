MUMBAI: Indian markets opened 0.42% lower, but soon rebounded and were climbed marginally higher ahead of key gross domestic product ( GDP ) data to be released later on Monday.

At 9.50 am, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.1% to 51,472 points while the Nifty climbed 0.07% to 15,446 points.

Markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of key macroeconomic data numbers, according to analysts.

The Centre will announce GDP data after 5pm today. The median forecast from a Reuters survey of 29 economists showed gross domestic product in Asia’s third-largest economy grew 1.0% in the March quarter from a year earlier, up from 0.4% in the previous quarter when India began pulling out of a steep pandemic-induced recession in earlier six months

The government will also announce fiscal deficit data today.

Observers will also keenly watch the Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly policy to be released on 4 June. The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to keep interest rates on hold in its upcoming review meeting on Friday, amid fears of that inflation will add to the impact of the second wave of covid infections, according to a Mint survey.

Investors will also keep an eye out for auto numbers starting from 1 June and key PMI numbers this week.

"The overall structure of the market remains positive as fresh covid cases continue to decline and investors are upbeat about unlocking of economy in June which will help revive commercial activities. Many states are likely to follow the footsteps of Delhi and reopen their economy soon. Hopes of further stimulus by government is also bolstering investor confidence. Thus, as the second covid-19 wave continues to recede in India and pace of vaccination expected to pick up from next month, we expect the long-term fundamentals to remain intact," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

