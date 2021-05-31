Markets open marginally higher ahead of release of key GDP data

"The overall structure of the market remains positive as fresh covid cases continue to decline and investors are upbeat about unlocking of economy in June which will help revive commercial activities. Many states are likely to follow the footsteps of Delhi and reopen their economy soon. Hopes of further stimulus by government is also bolstering investor confidence. Thus, as the second covid-19 wave continues to recede in India and pace of vaccination expected to pick up from next month, we expect the long-term fundamentals to remain intact," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.