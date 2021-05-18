Indian markets opened over 1% higher on Tuesday led by continued drop in covid infection cases. Better-than-expected March quarter earnings also helped improve sentiments among investors.

At 9.30 am, the benchmark Sensex gained 1.11% to 50,132 points while Nifty rose 1.2% to 15,102 points.

The latest numbers show that 262,000 fresh cases and 422,000 recoveries indicate a continuation of this positive trend. The market is discounting progressive lifting of widespread lockdowns starting in early June, analysts said.

"The market would continue to track domestic covid cases trend along with the earnings season, which has been healthy so far, for further cues. Even the news flows around vaccination front would drive the market. With more Pharma companies tying up for vaccine manufacturing, sentiments have got lifted," said Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Thus, the rate of decline in covid cases and the pace of vaccination would decide the trajectory of market going forward. However, growing inflationary pressure globally, along with rise in covid cases in some Asian countries, poses a risk," Khemka added.

Recent macroeconomic data was better than expected. CPI-based retail inflation came in at a three-month low of 4.3% in April versus 5.5% in March and 7.2% in April 2020. This number is lower than Motilal Oswal forecast of 4.6%.

Additionally, index of industrial production grew 22.4% in March supported by a low base. The number is in line with analyst expectations.

For the current week, minutes of US Federal Open Market Committee meeting which will be published on Wednesday is in focus.

Asian markets are mostly trading in green with the exception of Shanghai index, which is trading flat with a negative bias. US markets on Monday closed marginally in red with Nasdaq being down by more than 0.38% and Dow Jones down by 0.16%.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.