Markets outlook: Global trends, IIP data, foreign funds flow to dictate equities in holiday-shortened week4 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 12:06 PM IST
In the week between March 6th to 10th, global markets will play a key role in dictating the domestic equities, especially the performance in the Wall Street. Further, foreign institutional investors flow along with IIP data will also have a take on markets.
Indian market is set for a holiday-shortened week due to Holi festival. Last week, Sensex and Nifty 50 gained by nearly a percent after a strong bullish sentiment driven by large foreign funds flow in some of the major Adani companies. In the week between March 6th to 10th, global markets will play a key role in dictating the domestic equities, especially the performance in the Wall Street. Further, foreign institutional investors flow along with IIP data will also have a take on markets.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started