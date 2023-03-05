Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Worries over aggressive rate actions in the US kept global markets in check as data releases suggested possibilities of inflation remaining elevated for a longer period. Global investors’ interest in equity markets weakened owing to fears of an economic slowdown led by high inflation and contractionary monetary policies. This has triggered the US 10-year bond to rise above 4%, driving foreign money out of emerging countries. However, the trend got reversed towards the end of the week as a Fed official commented on the possibility of a favourable rate hike in the next meeting."