Markets plunge on global cues as virus stokes lockdown fears

“Markets traded lower and sold off in a major way due to several factors, like reports about suspected irregular financial dealings involving some of the major international banks, fears of pandemic rising in a second wave in many parts of Europe and some amount of profit booking with the domestic indexes at high levels," said Joseph Thomas, head of research at Emkay Wealth Management. “With the markets having run ahead of the economy, it is only probable that there will be a higher level of volatility."