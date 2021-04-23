Indian markets ended lower on Friday registering third consecutive week of decline as deadly wave of coronavirus infections raised concerns over business recovery. The BSE Sensex slipped 202.22 points or 0.42% to end at 47,878.45. The Nifty dropped 64.80 points or 0.45% before closing at 14,341.35.

For the week, markets lost 1.9% logging worst weekly fall in nearly two months since 28 February 2021. In April so far, both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are down around 3%, poised to see worst monthly fall since May last year.

“The markets continued to remain extremely subdued with losses during the course of the whole week, across sectors and segments. The main reason for the downtrend is the rising cases of the virulent pandemic which is causing unimaginable damage to human life across larger states," Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said.

He added that while the governments and the healthcare systems are battling it out, it may take some time before we may be able to see some light. According to Thomas it is too early to assess the potential damages, which is why even the markets have not reacted sharply so far. But the probability, of the resurgence of the pandemic impacting growth and therefore, earning, is quite high for the first two quarters of this year.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to sell Indian equities dumping $934.27 million worth shares in this month so far. As US President Joe Biden is seeking an increase in the tax on capital gains to 39.6% from 20% for Americans earnings more than $1 million, it may be mildly positive move for FII flows to emerging markets like India, said analysts.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities said, “Indian markets succumbed to FIIs selling this week on account of the sharp rise in covid cases. Fresh lockdowns and restrictions being imposed by various state governments will impact demand and also business activity. The persistent rise in hard commodity prices is a threat which could weigh on margins of many manufacturing companies. Too many potential negatives have come together which could impact markets in the very near future."

India volatility index or India VIX dropped 1.45% ending at 22.69 on Friday. However, analysts believe that markets are expected to remain volatile until there is a reversal in covid-19 cases.

“Given, enhanced economic restrictions imposed by states and government’s continued focus to increase supply of vaccines and allowing vaccines at private hospitals should be able to check spread of coronavirus in coming weeks. Further, despite putting enhanced mobility restrictions, manufacturing and infrastructure activities have not halted yet and companied appeared to be proactive this time to convince most workers to stay back by offering basic amenities and facilities," Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities said.

