Markets poised to see worst monthly fall since May

He added that while the governments and the healthcare systems are battling it out, it may take some time before we may be able to see some light. According to Thomas it is too early to assess the potential damages, which is why even the markets have not reacted sharply so far. But the probability, of the resurgence of the pandemic impacting growth and therefore, earning, is quite high for the first two quarters of this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}