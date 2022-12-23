Big wild bears ran over Indian markets on Friday pushing both Sensex and Nifty 50 to their biggest weekly fall in six months. Not just that, these two benchmarks recorded their worst selloff day in three months. From their lifetime highs that were witnessed on December 1st, both Sensex and Nifty 50 have shed nearly 6% each. This massive drop is seen in less than a month. Indian stocks are currently on their fourth-consecutive day losing streak, wiping out investors' wealth massively.
On Friday, Sensex closed at 59,845.29 nosediving by 980.93 points or 1.61%. While Nifty 50 shed 320.55 points or 1.77% to close at 17,806.80. Overall, on the day, the Sensex dropped by nearly 1,061 points and the Nifty 50 dipped by nearly 348 points.
In the broader market, on BSE, small-cap stocks lost a hefty grip as they tumbled by a huge 1,168.84 points, while midcap stocks too plummeted by 858.44 points or 3.40%. All indexes in broader markets were trapped in deep red with a downside ranging from 2-4% with small-caps being the worst hit. Midcap indexes also recorded their worst day in 10 months.
In regards to sectoral indices on BSE, all sectoral indices also were in the sea of deep red with downfalls ranging from 2% to over 5%. In percentage terms, Utilities and Power indices dived around 5.17% and 4.89%. However, on BSE, the Capital Goods index dipped over 951 points, while the Auto, Bankex, Consumer Durables, Metals, and Oil & Gas indices slipped between 700-800 points. IT stocks as well faced massive selloffs.
Meanwhile, Bank Nifty which had clocked a fresh lifetime high and crossed over the 44,000 mark last week, was in a free fall and even reached below 41,600 levels. After the market hours, Bank Nifty dropped 740.75 points or 1.75% to end at 41,668.05.
In the current week, Sensex declined over 2.4% and the Nifty 50 slipped over 2.5%. This would be their biggest weekly fall in six months. Both benchmarks stand nearly at two-month lows.
On December 1st, 2022, the Sensex touched a new lifetime high of 63,583.07 and the Nifty 50 clocked a fresh historic high of 18,887.60. Since then level, the Sensex nosedived by 5.9%, and the Nifty 50 contracted by 5.7% to date.
