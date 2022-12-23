Big wild bears ran over Indian markets on Friday pushing both Sensex and Nifty 50 to their biggest weekly fall in six months. Not just that, these two benchmarks recorded their worst selloff day in three months. From their lifetime highs that were witnessed on December 1st, both Sensex and Nifty 50 have shed nearly 6% each. This massive drop is seen in less than a month. Indian stocks are currently on their fourth-consecutive day losing streak, wiping out investors' wealth massively.

